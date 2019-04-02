Image copyright Geograph/ David Lewis Image caption Police said bad behaviour at games would be dealt with robustly

A Manchester City fan has had to resign from his new police job due to "embarrassment" after he ran onto the pitch at an FA cup match.

Harry Eccles, 21, from Conwy, pleaded guilty to going onto the playing area during Swansea v Man City at Swansea's Liberty Stadium. on 16 March.

He was given an 18-month conditional discharge at Swansea Magistrates' Court.

Three other fans were given football banning orders.

The court was shown footage of Eccles, a police room operator, running onto the pitch after Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero celebrated his goal in the 88th minute.

Lee Davies, defending, said Eccles was guilty of "over-exuberance" and added he had to resign from his new job with North Wales Police due to "embarrassment".

Three other men were given three-year football banning orders for offences at the same game, including letting off a smoke bomb and being abusive to stewards.

Ellis Bottomley, 18, from Swinton, Manchester, pleaded guilty to a public order offence for verbally abusing stewards.

Joseph Eaton, 32, from Manchester, pleaded guilty to a public order offence for being "aggressive and verbally abusive" to police.

Andrew Peckitt, 53, from Trafford, Manchester, pleaded guilty to letting off a blue pyrotechnic smoke bomb towards the end of the game.

Their banning orders will prevent them from attending regulated football matches.

Supt Steve Jones, from South Wales Police, said: "I hope they serve as a stark reminder to anyone attending a football match in South Wales with the intention of committing offences that this behaviour will be dealt with robustly."

A 15-year-old from Bury, Greater Manchester, and a 16-year-old from Swansea were also arrested for pitch encroachment during the match and have received youth cautions.

Manchester City were approached for comment.