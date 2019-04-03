Image copyright @RSPCAFrontline Image caption A sheep is brought to safety by a rescuer

An operation to rescue a flock of sheep that became stranded on coastal cliffs is continuing for a third day.

It is thought they were scared by a dog and became stuck at Mathry, Pembrokeshire.

While it is believed about eight fell and died, 38 were rescued on Monday using ropes and a boat below.

Bad weather meant only three were rescued on Tuesday with about 30 sheep still on the cliff face that need to be brought to safety.

The RSPCA said the remaining animals were spread over a wide area.

Image copyright @RSPCAFrontline Image caption Ropes are being used to get the sheep off the cliff face into boats waiting below

"Due to this being a complex and potentially difficult rescue - because of the large numbers of animals involved - it is expected to take a few days," said an RSPCA official.

"Once again RSPCA Cymru would like to remind dog owners to keep their dogs on a lead around livestock and wildlife."

Rope specialists from the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service joined forces with its officers to launch the operation after being called to the scene on Monday.