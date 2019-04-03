Image caption Miranda Parry denies 10 charges at Mold Crown Court

A woman accused of indecent assault on a young boy nearly 20 years ago has denied touching him inappropriately.

Miranda Parry, 42, of Wrexham, denies seven charges of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child and one of child cruelty between 2000 and 2001.

Giving evidence at Mold Crown Court, Ms Parry denied ever having sex in front of him, getting him to touch her inappropriately and trying to have sex with him.

"I was good with him," she said.

Ms Parry also denied ever being mean to the boy or making him stand for hours in the corner of a room.

"I'd take him to the shops and buy him sweets and magazines. I've never been horrible with him," she told jurors.

The trial continues.