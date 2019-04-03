Image copyright Julian Hughes Image caption The nets had been put in place by Hafren Dyfrdwy before they were later stolen

Netting used to prevent birds from settling in trees and hedges has been stolen from a water company.

Hafren Dyfrdwy installed the netting at its site in Llangollen, Denbighshire, as it looks to build a new reservoir.

A spokeswoman said it consulted with environmental consultants regarding carrying out the "vital" work.

It is an offence to destroy an active nest, but there are no laws to prevent the installation of nets to stop birds nesting in the first place.

The spokeswoman added: "We're disappointed to say that around 10 days ago, the netting was stolen.

"As we are confident that this is good practice, to protect the local wildlife when we remove (and then replace) a part of the hedging, we will be replacing the netting as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, our specially trained ecologists will be surveying the hedgerow to make sure no nesting has occurred in the meantime."

A petition has been launched calling on the Welsh Assembly Government to stop developers from using the netting.

On Wednesday, the RSPB said netting should only be used in exceptional circumstances.

The wildlife charity has joined forces with the body that represents trained ecologists to call for new safeguards.

The Welsh Ornithological Society said it was also backing the petition.

People are reporting sightings on social media, where the practice has faced a backlash.

Previously Stephen Fry tweeted, calling it an "enraging practice" and Welsh broadcaster Iolo Williams urged his followers to sign the petition.