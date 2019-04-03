Image copyright Met Office Image caption Snow is expected to fall across Wales on Thursday

A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office across much of Wales overnight.

Snow is likely to fall on higher ground between 04:00 and 11:00 BST on Thursday.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected and motorists should expect longer journey times, the Met Office warned.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil.

It also extends to Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Powys and Torfaen.