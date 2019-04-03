Yellow warning for snow in Wales issued by Met Office
- 3 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office across much of Wales overnight.
Snow is likely to fall on higher ground between 04:00 and 11:00 BST on Thursday.
Roads and railways are likely to be affected and motorists should expect longer journey times, the Met Office warned.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil.
It also extends to Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Powys and Torfaen.