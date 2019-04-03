Image copyright Transport for Wales Image caption Conwy Valley's rail line was affected by Storm Gareth

Conwy Valley's rail line will not reopen before summer because of flooding damage caused by Storm Gareth last month.

Network Rail said six miles of its track, two stations and eight level crossings on the line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog needed significant repair.

A spokeswoman said a programme of work for the line had been developed.

The section north of Llanrwst is expected to reopen by August.

This would be in time for the National Eisteddfod of Wales, which is being held in the town earlier that month.

Since the line closed during the storm, teams have been assessing the damage including using drones in areas made inaccessible by the water.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "Specialist engineers have now developed a programme of work which will see the line reopen this summer and teams have been busy setting up worksites and sourcing the machinery and materials needed for the repairs, including more than 2,000 tonnes of ballast, to safely restore the track."