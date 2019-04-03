Image caption A large chunk was taken out of the building in Port Eynon

A house in Port Eynon has been damaged in a crash with a bin lorry.

A picture of the property shows a large chunk taken out of the building, which is located on a corner.

Swansea council said there were no injuries following the collision on Friday.

They added: "Council staff were on site immediately to assess the property and we are continuing to work with the home owner to ensure they are not inconvenienced by this incident."