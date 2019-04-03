Image copyright Google Image caption The five-day inquest is being held at Ruthin County Hall

Days before a man was found dead at his flat, he had made a complaint alleging excessive force was used during his arrest, an inquest has heard.

Two police officers were injured as they struggled to arrest James Lockett on 20 November 2016 and he was Tasered.

Ch Insp Jeff Moses said he was unaware a complaint had been made when officers went to re-arrest Mr Lockett for breaking his bail.

Mr Lockett, 32, was found dead at his Colwyn Bay home in December 2016.

Ch Insp Moses told the hearing at Ruthin County Hall, he executed the arrest warrant himself on 5 December because of the risk 6ft 7ins-tall Mr Lockett, a martial arts black belt, posed.

"It's not every day you come up against someone of James' size who has martial arts ability and there was a potential of serious risk to officers," he said.

"I genuinely felt it was one of the occasions when I could not ask officers to do something I was not prepared to do myself."

He told the inquest he did not know Mr Lockett, a schizophrenic, had emailed a complaint to the Independent Police Complaints Commission - now the Independent Office for Police Conduct - alleging the officers had used excessive force.

Police arrived at Mr Lockett's flat on 5 December but there was no response.

They returned the following day and, after breaking in, found Mr Lockett dead.

His parents George and Deborah Lockett believe the way their son was arrested in November played a part in his death, but Ch Insp Moses said that having reviewed the police actions on that day he considered the officers had acted appropriately.

Mr Lockett had initially been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Cineworld, Llandudno Junction, in July 2016, and then charged in September.

In November he appeared in court but allegedly breached his bail by refusing to have an electronic tag fitted.

The inquest continues.