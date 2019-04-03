Image copyright Google Image caption North Wales Police were called to The Games Exchange in Flint

A man wearing a balaclava threatened a member of staff with a gun before stealing cash from a shop.

North Wales Police were called to the armed robbery at The Games Exchange in Church Street, Flint, at about 13:55 BST.

The man, described as 5ft 7in tall and wearing a black balaclava, green hoody, blue trainers, appeared to be carrying a silver handgun.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Jane Burns said no-one was injured.

She said: "This was a traumatic experience for the shopkeeper."