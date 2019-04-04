Image caption Miranda Parry denied 10 charges at Mold Crown Court

A woman has been convicted of indecently assaulting a boy nearly 20 years ago.

Miranda Parry, 42, of Wrexham, denied seven charges of indecent assault, two of indecency with a child and one of child cruelty between 2000 and 2001.

But a jury at Mold Crown Court found her guilty on all counts.

Sentencing has been adjourned for psychiatric reports but Judge David Hale said a custodial sentence was being considered.

Parry had sex in front of her victim, made him touch her inappropriately and tried to have sex with him.

Prosecutor Anna Pope accused her of "getting some perverse sexual pleasure".

'Smiled to reassure'

The court also heard Parry would bully and intimidate the boy by chasing him and making him stand in the corner of rooms for long periods.

Ms Pope said Parry told her victim such behaviour was "not unusual" and "smiled to reassure him".

The boy told his mother about the abuse and was taken to a doctor and referred to social services.

But jurors heard no further action was taken at that stage.

It was only when he told police in 2017 that Parry was arrested.

The court heard she replied "no comment" to police questions.

Judge Hale remanded Parry in custody and said there would be disquiet in the community if he bailed her.

He ordered her to register with the police as a sex offender within three days.