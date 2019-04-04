Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is hoped the tests will identify more people at risk of developing bowel cancer

All people in Wales diagnosed with bowel cancer will be tested for a linked genetic condition.

Sufferers of Lynch syndrome have an up to 80% risk of developing bowel cancer as well as other types of cancer.

Currently, only 5% of those with the syndrome in the UK are known, meaning more than 166,000 people could be at high risk of cancer without knowing.

From June, Wales will become the first UK nation to test all people diagnosed with bowel cancer for Lynch syndrome.

This will mean relatives, who have a 50% chance of also having it, can be identified.

In Wales, bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer and fourth most common cancer with 2,200 people diagnosed each year.

The move was described as "a critical first step forward in saving lives" by Bowel Cancer UK head of Wales Lowri Griffiths.

She hopes it will put pressure on England, Scotland and Northern Ireland to follow.

Tracy Smith's bowel cancer was caught early after being diagnosed following her third pregnancy at 33.

Her father, brothers and sisters were all found to have Lynch syndrome too, as well as their mum, while her auntie's son had the condition and died of bowel cancer years before she was diagnosed.

Tracy, from Caerphilly, also lost one of her sisters to bowel cancer at 23, while two of her children are old enough to be tested and one was found to have Lynch syndrome.

Helen Roberts, of the All Wales Medical Genetic Service, said: "The service will identify patients whose colorectal cancer is a result of having inherited a predisposition to cancer, in other words identifying patients with Lynch syndrome.

"Individuals and families with this hereditary condition will then be able to benefit from early surveillance and intervention, having a huge impact on many lives."