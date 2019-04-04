Ystradgynlais death crash pedestrian named by police
- 4 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Powys has been named as 74-year-old Meirion Huw Lloyd.
The crash involving a red Renault Clio happened on Neath Road, Ystradgynlais, on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT.
Mr Lloyd, from Ystradgynlais, died at the scene, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Officers want witnesses or anyone who may have seen a man walking along the road before the crash to contact the force.