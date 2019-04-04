Image copyright Google Image caption An inquest into the death of baby Jennifer Handy is taking place at Pontypridd Coroner's Court

A pregnant woman whose baby died was told she was not in labour and was sent home from hospital with painkillers and laxatives, an inquest has heard.

Sarah Handy, 33, was 26 weeks pregnant when she experienced severe pain in April 2017.

Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard she was told by doctors at the Prince Charles hospital in Merthyr Tydfil she had constipation.

She gave birth at home and her daughter Jennifer died shortly after.

Mrs Handy, an insulin-dependent diabetic, had previously experienced a miscarriage and was deemed a high-risk patient.

She told the inquest in a statement she was losing blood, but a doctor who "reluctantly" examined her said this was not unusual at 26 weeks and advised the pain was due to constipation.

Her husband Jonathan Handy said they arrived back at their home in Merthyr Tydfil and his wife went to the toilet but appeared shortly afterwards saying: "I think something is wrong."

"Sarah lay on the bed and I could see the baby's head," he said in a statement.

'I helped our baby out'

"I realised she was in labour. I phoned for help. First my mum, because she lives next door and then an ambulance.

"Sarah was in and out of consciousness and was losing a lot of blood.

"I helped our baby, Jennifer, out. She was gasping for breath and moving her arms and legs.

"I tried to clear her airwaves and I was advised to carry out CPR by the ambulance control room who were still on the phone."

Mr Handy's mother arrived and continued the procedure until the ambulance arrived.

Mother and baby were taken to hospital, where it was discovered Mrs Handy had an infection and sepsis.

She underwent an operation and when she came around, found out her daughter had died.

The inquest continues.