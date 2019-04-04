Image caption Rhod Gilbert has presented the Saturday morning show since 2006

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has announced he will be leaving his BBC Radio Wales weekend show with immediate effect.

Gilbert, who is from Carmarthen, Wales, has hosted the Saturday morning radio programme since 2006.

The 50-year-old's touring schedule means it is "proving impossible" to carry on with the weekly show.

Gilbert will have a chance to say thanks to his listeners in a special live show from the Machynlleth Comedy Festival on 4 May.

In a statement, the stand-up comedian said: "Despite what I say on air, I love doing the show.

"But having returned to stand up, and with such a busy live touring schedule this year, it's proving impossible.

"I am never there, and it's getting embarrassing, so I am standing aside, with immediate effect."

'A chaotic ball'

Gilbert said he would "love to come back" and do specials on Radio Wales in the future.

"So, after so many happy/miserable/disappointing/tedious (delete as applicable) years on the station, with regret, I'm out. For now. But watch this space."

He added: "Thanks for listening my dear listeners; it has been a chaotic ball."

The programme, regularly broadcast from his kitchen, is a mix of music and chat with co-hosts and fellow comedians including Chris Corcoran, Lloyd Langford and Sian Harries.