Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Kevin Foster is the fifth junior minister in the Wales Office in the last 12 months

Kevin Foster has been appointed as a minister in the Wales Office following Nigel Adams' resignation.

Mr Adams resigned on Wednesday over the Prime Minister's decision to enter talks with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Foster, 40, has been the MP for Torbay in Devon since 2015. He will not be paid in his new role.

He is the fifth person to take up the role in the Wales Office in the past 15 months.

Mr Foster will combine it with two other jobs; as Assistant Government Whip and covering the maternity leave of the Cabinet Office Minister, Chloe Smith MP.

His appointment was one of six of new ministerial posts given to MPs following recent resignations from the UK government over Brexit.