Image caption About a fifth of Countess of Chester Hospital's yearly patients are from north east Wales

Wales will no longer provide funding to an English hospital if it will not take in its patients, the first minister has said.

Countess of Chester Hospital made a decision on Thursday that will impact thousands of people in Flintshire who use its services.

Welsh patients can still use its A&E department and it will still accept maternity cases.

The hospital said it would not be responding to Mark Drakeford's remarks.

Previously, hospital chief executive Susan Gilby said it was "a difficult decision taken with great reluctance" over "unresolved funding issues".

But Mr Drakeford insisted bills have always been paid.

Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford said "we have always paid our bills"

Speaking at a Welsh Assembly scrutiny committee, he said if the Countess of Chester did not provide services then it will "have to face up to facts" that funding from Wales "is not going to flow to them in future".

"There is a very direct interest that they have at stake here, which they sometimes, seems to me, underplay in the public statements that they make," he said.

"Welsh patients are part of their bottom line, in the way that the English system is run."

Mr Drakeford said the immediate focus in resolving the problem should be via a "sensible agreement" between both sides.

"Some sense of reciprocity is essential in all of this - and reciprocity from the Countess of Chester needs to be part of that conversation," he said.

"Over the period of devolution, there are regular suggestions from English providers that sometimes Wales doesn't pay our bills.

"Every time that has been looked at that, that has turned out not to be true. We have always paid our bills."

'Sort this out'

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Wrexham-based GP Dr Peter Saul said: "They [both sides] should have reached an agreement and they certainly shouldn't have put patients at risk.

"They shouldn't be taking unilateral action, they need to get back together and sort this out.

"One of the problems that is already happening is that if we can't send patients to hospitals that have traditionally taken them, it puts an additional strain on hospitals on the Welsh side of the border and they are already struggling with capacity."

Dr Eamonn Jessup, a locum GP in north Wales added: "North Wales does not have enough capacity for the demand upon it as it is, a sudden influx of patients like this will cause the service to collapse."

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which is the main provider of general hospital services for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid-Wales, said it was not affected.