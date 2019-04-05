Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Evan Lloyd Williams died in October 2018

A three-year-old boy was accidentally killed falling from a Land Rover being driven by his father, an inquest has found.

Evan Lloyd Williams fell on a farm in Camarthenshire near Llanybydder and died on 21 October 2018.

The car door is thought to have opened while his father was reversing causing Evan to fall on the ground and tests showed he died from head injuries.

Coroner Mark Layton described Evan's death as a "terrible tragedy".

'Beautiful nature'

Evan's father Dewi Williams, from Gorsgoch in Ceredigion, had been reversing down a steep incline around a bend, with his wife Sian Elin Williams standing on the left hand side - following the correct procedure for a difficult manoeuvre, the inquest heard.

The Land Rover was not fitted with any restraint mechanisms and Evan's sister was also in the back of the vehicle with him.

Sgt Shane Davies from Dyfed-Powys Police said it appeared Evan had fallen on the floor and then been run over, causing catastrophic injuries.

He said the logical scenario was that the door handle had been physically operated for the door to open, and the reversing downhill manoeuvre had sped up the door opening, the Milford Haven inquest jury heard.

Speaking after his death, Evan's headteacher Nia Lloyd Thomas said: "His loss will be felt massively across the entire school community, who were witness to his personality and beautiful nature."