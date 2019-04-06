Image copyright Google Image caption The store in the High Street was robbed on Friday afternoon

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being accused of robbing a high street convenience store at knifepoint.

The Stop and Shop in Bangor was attacked on Friday at about 14:30 BST and a man was later arrested.

It is thought no-one was injured in the incident at the store in High Street.

The accused appeared before a special court convened in Llandudno earlier, charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on 7 May.