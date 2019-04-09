Image copyright Family photo Image caption Emily Inglis was only 26 when she was found dead at a mental health unit in Carmarthenshire in April 2016

A 26-year-old woman self-harmed four times in the week before she died at a mental health unit, an inquest heard.

Emily Inglis was being detained on the Bryngofal Ward at the Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli when she was found dead in her room on 22 April, 2016.

Staff told the inquest Ms Inglis showed no signs she was planning to take her own life.

She was deemed to be at low risk of self-harm, meaning she was being checked on every hour.

Good humour

She had also been allowed to leave the hospital unescorted to go to the shops, which was only permissible after a risk assessment had been carried out.

Staff said she had come back in good humour, and had enjoyed her time off the ward.

"Emily and I had at least three conversations that day," said mental health nurse John Holmes, who had been in charge of the late shift that day.

"She had good eye contact, she was animated, she asked about my dogs, we had a laugh."

But Ms Inglis's family's solicitor told the hearing she had self-harmed, and had attempted to abscond three times.

Image copyright Google Image caption Emily Inglis died on the Bryngofal Ward at the Prince Phillip Hospital in Llanelli

Mr Holmes said he had not been informed in the handover that Emily had admitted to "struggling" earlier in the day.

He said he was confident that the three agency support workers on duty, one of whom had no experience of mental health care, had been suitably trained to carry out observations.

Earlier the inquest heard how agency worker Karla Watters had sounded the alarm after finding Ms Inglis lying on the floor of her bedroom at around 21:00 GMT.

The hearing in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, continues.