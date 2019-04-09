Image caption The clock tower became the responsibility of the council when it was given to the community in 1841

Councillors have agreed a church clock will continue to chime at night, despite the vicar who lives next door asking for it to be silenced.

Rev David Parry told Conwy Town Council the chimes, which ring out every 15 minutes at St Mary's Church, were keeping him awake.

The council's ruling follows a survey which found a majority of residents supported the chimes.

Town councillor Joan Vaughan said: "The bells will chime forever."

Rev Parry declined to comment on the decision.

St Mary's Church dates back to the 12th Century but the council took ownership of the clock tower when it was given to the community in 1841.

The authority sent out a questionnaire to 340 residents, and 204 out of the 210 people who replied voted to allow the bells to continue to chime.

It had been suggested the clock should be silenced between 00:15 and 06:15 after Rev Parry said the sound disturbed his peace and he feared tourists could also be affected.

Council chairman Goronwy Edwards said the consultation reflected the view of the authority.