Image caption Ian Roberts was unanimously backed by Labour colleagues to take over from Aaron Shotton

The new leader of Flintshire County Council has urged members to focus on services and restore public trust.

Councillors have confirmed Labour's choice of Ian Roberts as successor to Aaron Shotton, who quit last week.

Mr Shotton resigned following a bitter row within the Labour group over his sacking of deputy leader Bernie Attridge for breaches of confidence.

Councillor Roberts, who had been cabinet member for education, said the authority had a "lot to be proud of".

He pointed to the success of Theatr Cymru in winning a prestigious Olivier award, but urged members across the chamber to ensure "the best council possible".

Image caption Aaron Shotton (left) had sacked Bernie Attridge accusing him of breaches of confidence

The new leader has represented Flint since the 1980s, originally as a town councillor, before he was elected to the former Delyn Borough Council in 1992.

He then became part of the newly formed Flintshire County Council in 1995, serving as a Labour councillor ever since.

Councillor Roberts will serve as leader at least until the authority's AGM in May, when it will elect its leader for the coming year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.