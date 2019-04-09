Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption A man was left with abdominal injuries after the stabbing outside Tesco in Pontypool

A teenager has appeared in court after a stabbing outside a Tesco store.

Police said a 22-year-old was left with abdominal injuries after he was attacked in Pontypool at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife, theft, criminal damage and a public order offence.

He appeared in front of Newport magistrates and was remanded in custody until 7 May at Newport Crown Court.

Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, criminal damage and assault, while a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.