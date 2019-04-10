Image copyright Caerphilly County Borough Council Image caption The council had planned to close the centre last year but deferred the decision

Controversial plans to close a leisure centre have been approved following a heated debate between councillors and campaigners.

Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock was among those who had marched to save the complex in Pontllanfraith.

Caerphilly council bosses said it would close by the end of June, saving £120,000 a year plus £500,000 repairs.

Campaigners claimed the closure was "disheartening" while cash was being invested in four other leisure centres.

Council leader Dave Poole said the cabinet's decision on Wednesday was "reluctantly" made amid growing pressures on the authority to balance its books.

"No-one around this table came into politics to close facilities, and if there wasn't austerity this wouldn't be on the agenda," he said.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Campaigner Zoe Hammond (left) said the closure decision was "disheartening"

However, campaigner Joanne Taylor (pictured, second left) claimed that Pontllanfraith had been "singled out" for closure.

"Our community faces being ripped apart to satisfy budgets elsewhere," she said.

"We all have a duty of care - everybody matters."

The meeting heard the council had overspent on budgets by keeping Pontllanfraith open after deferring a decision to close the site in March 2018.

Speaking after the meeting, Blackwood town councillor and campaigner Zoe Hammond told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the decision was "disheartening" as councillors agreed plans to spend money elsewhere.

A 10-year leisure strategy will focus investment on four leisure centres in Caerphilly town, Newbridge, Risca, and either Bargoed or Aberbargoed.