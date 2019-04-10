Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption Specialist rope teams helped to rescue the stranded sheep

An operation to rescue a flock of sheep stranded on coastal cliffs has been completed in 10 days.

A total of 65 sheep were rescued from the sea cliffs by fire crews and RSPCA teams, while 20 more of the flock fell to their deaths.

It is thought they were scared by a dog and became stuck at Mathry, Pembrokeshire.

RSPCA Cymru said it was "the most technical rescue" they had dealt with.

The owner said he lost a flock of 85 sheep, which were found stuck over a wide area on the cliffs, on 1 April.

The rescued animals were lowered down to boats using ropes or hauled up the cliff-face to safety.

RSPCA specialist rope rescue teams and boat teams were deployed to Mathry. They were joined by the Mid West Wales Fire Service fire, police and an mountaineering rope rescue team.

Image copyright RSPCA CYMRU Image caption The operation to rescue the sheep began on Monday

Image copyright RSPCA Cymru Image caption Sixty-five sheep were taken to safety

Andrew Harris, of the RSPCA, said: "This has been a long and difficult rescue and the most technical rescue we have had to deal with."

Mr Harris added the rescued sheep were "uninjured" and just needed some food and water.

RSPCA chief inspector for the South West Wales group, Romain de Kerckhove, said: "Due to difficult weather conditions, the exposed steep cliff-face, along with the numbers of animals, the officers have had a challenging task."

Pet owners have been urged by RSPCA to ensure they keep dogs on leads and under control around livestock.