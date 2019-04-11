Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police in Wales are still waiting to question Mohammed Ali Ege about Aamir Siddiqi's murder

A fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy has been named as Wales' most wanted man.

Aamir Siddiqi was hacked to death at his home in Roath, Cardiff, in April 2009 after hit-men Jason Richards and Ben Hope went to the wrong house.

Mohammed Ali Ege, 41, from Cardiff, was arrested in India in 2011 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

South Wales Police believe Mr Ege is getting financial support "possibly from within south Wales".

Speaking on the ninth anniversary of Aamir's murder, Det Ch Insp Paul Giess said Mr Ege was "Wales' most wanted".

He added: "We are doing everything possible in our power with the assistance of international law enforcement to get him."

Mr Ege escaped on 12 April 2017 while in a New Delhi railway station toilet as officers prepared to extradite him from India back to the UK.

Aamir was killed after the two "staggeringly incompetent" hit-men, who were high on heroin, targeted the wrong house.

They burst into Aamir's home wearing balaclavas and screeching and stabbed him in the hallway - his parents fought the attackers in vain as they tried to save their son.

South Wales Police is working with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to track down Mr Ege and return him to the UK.

The force also said officers had executed search warrants at addresses in Cardiff in recent weeks.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Ben Hope and Jason Richards were convicted of murder at Swansea Crown Court

Det Ch Insp Giess said: "From our ongoing investigation to trace him we know that he has travelled.

"We also know that he has changed his appearance and has access to different identification which would allow him to travel extensively on false documentation.

"The false documents which were recovered at the time of his arrest in India were of high quality and would cost a substantial amount to produce, indicating that he is being supported financially, possibly from within south Wales.

"We will pursue anyone who is assisting Ege or who has supported him previously."

Police commander Mahendra Kumar Rathod told newspapers at the time of Mr Ege's escape: "The accused requested the police to allow him to go to the washroom, and he escaped from there by removing the window grills of the washroom."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Aamir Siddiqi had been offered a place to study law at university and was was described as a "bright, gentle and courteous boy"

Timeline

11 April 2010: Aamir Siddiqi is brutally stabbed to death at his house

September 2010: Police offer a reward of up to £10,000 in their search for Mohammed Ali Ege

October 2011: Mr Ege is arrested in India on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, the extradition process begins

1 February 2013: Jason Richards and Ben Hope are found guilty of murder

12 February: Both men are sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 40 years

January 2014: The men appeal against their sentences

June 2014: The Court of Appeal rejects their claim

April 2017: Police in India say Mr Edge, who is also accused of passport and identity forgery, was awaiting extradition but escaped after being taken to a court hearing

Aamir's family also released a statement on the ninth anniversary of his murder.

They said: "His friends have become wonderful adults, they have travelled, have jobs and some are married. Our son was deprived of these things and we mourn his loss every day.

"We urge anyone who has any information that could help the police with their enquiries, to please get in touch - your call might help bring an end to the very long ordeal for our family and potentially, help to prevent this kind of tragedy happening again."