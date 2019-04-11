Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place on a section of Newport Road in Cardiff

A 29-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run in Cardiff.

The pedestrian was hit by a car outside the Lynx Hotel on Newport Road in Roath at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday.

She was taken to University Hospital of Wales and is in a critical but stable condition.

A 27-year-old man from Swansea has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

South Wales Police said the car involved failed to stop but was found a short distance away.