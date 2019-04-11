Woman seriously injured in Cardiff 'hit-and-run'
- 11 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a suspected hit-and-run in Cardiff.
The pedestrian was hit by a car outside the Lynx Hotel on Newport Road in Roath at about 23:15 BST on Wednesday.
She was taken to University Hospital of Wales and is in a critical but stable condition.
A 27-year-old man from Swansea has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.
South Wales Police said the car involved failed to stop but was found a short distance away.