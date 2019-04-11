'Serious' fire at disused Newport pub the Centurion
- 11 April 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a disused pub in Newport.
Gwent Police said several roads had been closed near the fire at the former Centurion pub in St Juliens, and advised people to avoid the area.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was serious and advised people living nearby to keep their windows closed.
Police said diversions were in place around Heather Road which officers warned may cause congestion.
April 11, 2019
