Cyclist dies after two car crash near Aberystwyth
- 12 April 2019
A cyclist has died after a crash involving two cars.
The collision happened on the A487 between Waun Fawr and Bow Street, north of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at about 17:30 BST on Thursday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the cyclist died after suffering injuries in the crash.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been launched.