Image caption Police officers are appealing witnesses as they investigate the circumstances of the crash

A cyclist has died after a crash involving two cars.

The collision happened on the A487 between Waun Fawr and Bow Street, north of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at about 17:30 BST on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the cyclist died after suffering injuries in the crash.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been launched.