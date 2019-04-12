Wales

Cyclist dies after two car crash near Aberystwyth

  • 12 April 2019
Police accident sign
Image caption Police officers are appealing witnesses as they investigate the circumstances of the crash

A cyclist has died after a crash involving two cars.

The collision happened on the A487 between Waun Fawr and Bow Street, north of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at about 17:30 BST on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the cyclist died after suffering injuries in the crash.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been launched.

