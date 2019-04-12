Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Mr Taylor claimed he was called "fatty" and chased by the rival supporters

A footballer who drove his car at 11 supporters of a rival team has been jailed for 10 years.

Lee Taylor, 36, of Port Talbot, was described as using his BMW as a "one tonne weapon" to "knock down spectators like skittles", during a trial.

It happened after his Margam team lost 5-0 at Cornelly, Bridgend last April.

He was found guilty of dangerous driving and 11 counts of attempting to do grievous bodily harm with intent at Newport Crown Court.

Sentencing him, Judge Daniel Williams said Taylor posed "a high risk of harm to members of the public".

The jury had been told during the trial he drove at the supporters, some of whom were as young as 14, after losing his temper.

Taylor claimed he was trying to break up a confrontation between a Margam teammate and 15 to 20 young supporters of rivals Cornelly United outside the changing rooms when the group turned on him.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Some of the victims were as young as 14 and escaped with only minor injuries

But Christopher Rees, prosecuting, said he "got into his car to drive at the youths because he lost his temper".

Some of the boys were thrown up into the air and it was only by "sheer good fortune" none suffered injuries worse than cuts and bruising, he added.

Mr Rees said: "It was an attack that was out of all proportion to the playground nonsense that happened beforehand."

Taylor had previous convictions for 24 offences, including criminal damage, taking vehicles without authority, common assault and affray.

Image copyright CPS Image caption The tyre marks on the pitch from Lee Taylor's BMW after he drove into the group of teenagers - and his windscreen after the incident

Handing down the sentence on Friday, Judge Williams said he was imposing an extended sentence "for the protection of the public".

He said Taylor used "senseless, indiscriminate violence", adding: "You lack any form of empathy."

Taylor was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and 18 months for dangerous driving, to run concurrently.

Because of his previous convictions and the fact the judge considered him a danger to the public, a further three years was added to the sentence to run consecutively.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The investigating officer praised the community in North Cornelly for how they dealt with the incident

"Taylor will spend a considerable time behind bars for his deliberate actions which resulted in injuring 11 young people," said Det Ch Con Neville Evans.

He added: "It is very fortunate that no lives were lost in this incident and we are pleased that Taylor has now been brought to justice.

"This was an incident which affected many members of the local community in North Cornelly.

"I would like to praise those victims and witnesses who administered first aid at the scene and thank them, their families and other members of the community who assisted South Wales Police with our investigation and the subsequent trial."

Janine Davies, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Lee Taylor used his car as a weapon, deliberately driving at the group.

"When cars are used as weapons the consequences can be devastating. We wish all those injured in this incident a speedy recovery."