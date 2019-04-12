Image copyright Family photograph Image caption David Cuthbertson lived at the house with the children

Rescuers who dealt with a farmhouse blaze that killed a man and five of his children have been commended.

The fire near Llangammarch Wells, Powys, in October 2017, claimed the lives of David Cuthbertson, 68, and the five youngsters, aged four to 11, while three others escaped.

Police, firefighters and council staff were among 80 people recognised.

At an awards ceremony on Thursday, they were praised by Dyfed-Powys Police for their work.

Chief Constable Mark Collins said they showed "bravery, professionalism and a commitment to duty during a difficult and challenging incident".

In giving the awards, he added: "In traumatic incidents such as this, their support can make all the difference."

Mr Cuthbertson, a retired builder who was born in Scotland, died alongside his sons Just Raine, 11, Reef Raine, 10, and Patch Raine, six, and his daughters Misty Raine, nine, and Gypsy Grey Raine, four.

An inquest found that all died from smoke inhalation. The fire started near a log burner, but the cause remains unknown.

Three other children, who were aged 10, 12 and 13 at the time, escaped the fire.

Those honoured were from the Gwent, South Wales and Dyfed-Powys police forces, as well as the Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Army, HM Coroner, Home Office Pathologist, UK National Disaster Victim Identification Unit, Powys council and Cellmark Forensics.