A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a derelict pub in Newport.

Emergency services were called to the Centurion Inn on Heather Road in St Julian's, Newport, at about 19:15 BST on Thursday.

The girl remains in custody. A joint investigation between South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police has been launched.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.