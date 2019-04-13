Image caption Crews were called to an area of heath and gorse at Rhosgadfan, near Caernarfon

Fire crews are tackling a large hillside fire near Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

Four fire engines and other teams have been at the site at Rhosgadfan since 03:15 BST.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was dealing with three separate seats of the fire on gorse and heather.

The area was made famous as the setting for stories by the Welsh language author Kate Roberts. The service said efforts to extinguish the blaze were being hampered by strong winds.

Four engines, two off-road vehicles and fire control managers are at the Lon Wen site from Bangor, Llanberis and Caernarfon.

The road between Rhosgadfan and Waunfawr has also been closed to traffic.