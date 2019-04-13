Image copyright Google

A 13-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a south Wales park.

Police were called to Ystrad Mynach Park, Caerphilly, at about 19:20 BST on Friday 12 April.

The teen was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he was pronounced dead.

Gwent Police are treating the boy's death as unexplained and specialists are working to determine the exact cause of death.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Chief Insp Sam Payne said: "At this time enquiries are ongoing and the investigation into this young boy's death are still in the early stages.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

"I'd like to appeal to anyone who can assist with our investigation."