Four men are in hospital - two with with life-threatening injuries - after a car struck a tree.

A blue Toyota Yarris came off the A4059 between Aberdare and Mountain Ash, just after midnight Saturday, police said.

Two men from Mountain Ash, aged 20 and 22, were taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Two other men in the car, aged 19 and 22, were taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

No other cars are believed to have been involved.

South Wales Police appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw the car before the crash to contact them.