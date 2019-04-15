Cyclist seriously injured in Wrexham hit and run
A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit and run crash in Wrexham.
The crash on the A5156 Llan y Pwll link road happened between 19:30 BST and 20:00 on Sunday.
The car, believed to be a light blue VW Golf, did not stop at the scene and has not been found, North Wales Police said.
The cyclist has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, and police have appealed for information or dashcam footage to contact them.