Crews investigate fire at former Lansdowne hospital

  • 15 April 2019
Media captionAt the height of the blaze about 50 firefighters were at the scene

Firefighters are due to return to a former hospital to investigate the cause of a major blaze at the site.

Crews from across South Wales were called to the Lansdowne site on Sanatorium Road in Leckwith, Cardiff on Sunday at about 19:00 BST.

They left the scene at 00:01 on Monday and will return later to begin an investigation.

At the height of the blaze, about 50 firefighters were at the scene, along with 10 appliances. No-one was injured.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had advised residents on Twitter to stay indoors and close all windows and doors.
Image caption Crews will return to the scene on Monday

