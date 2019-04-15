Image copyright RNLI/Andy Hodgson Image caption The rescue crew were called by the coastguard on Sunday

Two teenage girls have been rescued by lifeboat crews after their kayak capsized and they were forced to "cling on to rocks".

Volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution were called by the coastguard to Trearddur Bay, off Anglesey, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The RNLI said one of the girls appeared to have sustained spinal injuries and was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd.

During the rescue a volunteer was washed overboard.

Helmsman Dafydd Griffiths said: "The crew were excellent and carried out a textbook operation quickly and in difficult conditions."

Crew member Sion Owen added: "It was fortunate that we got there as quickly as we did."