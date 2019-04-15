Image copyright Family photo Image caption Carson has been described as "bright and caring"

Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy have said drugs were involved and officers are focusing on finding out who supplied them.

Carson Price, 13, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, was pronounced dead after being found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park on Friday.

A form of MDMA, known as Donkey Kong pills, is also a line of inquiry and Gwent Police is trying to trace his movements prior to his death.

No arrests have been made.

Supt Nick McLain said a community outreach team - made up of youth workers who discourage young people from committing anti-social behaviour - were in the park on Friday.

However, it is not known whether they came across or spoke to Carson.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Carson's mother Tatum Chynene Price pleaded with people to help find who sold her son drugs

"What we do know, tragically, is that Carson died in the public park and our inquiry does focus on illegal drugs being a contributing factor," Supt McLain said.

"Our inquiry suggests that what we believe were drugs were purchased prior to Carson visiting the park and as a result our investigation is broader than Ystrad Mynach and our inquiries are extended throughout the Caerphilly borough area.

"We are particularly interested in Carson's movements prior to him visiting the park that night. I believe that somebody somewhere sold illegal drugs to Carson, and other people in the area will know who that person was."