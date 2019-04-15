Kilgetty crash: Motorcyclist dies at roundabout
- 15 April 2019
A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a crash in Pembrokeshire.
It happened on the A477 at the Kilgetty roundabout at about 12:30 BST on Monday and involved a single motorbike, police said.
Fire service and ambulance staff are at the scene, the road has been closed and diversions are in place.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it wanted to make the family of the deceased aware of the event before releasing any details of the motorcyclist involved.