Kilgetty crash: Motorcyclist dies at roundabout

  • 15 April 2019
Kilgetty roundabout Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened at the Kilgetty roundabout in Pembrokeshire

A motorcyclist has died at the scene of a crash in Pembrokeshire.

It happened on the A477 at the Kilgetty roundabout at about 12:30 BST on Monday and involved a single motorbike, police said.

Fire service and ambulance staff are at the scene, the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it wanted to make the family of the deceased aware of the event before releasing any details of the motorcyclist involved.

