Off-road biker hurt after riding off Merthyr quarry

  • 15 April 2019
Image caption The man was flown by air ambulance to hospital

A man suffered "significant" injuries after the off-road bike he was riding accidentally went over a 30ft quarry cliff.

Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team (CBMRT) said it was called to the scene near Merthyr Tydfil at about 12:30 BST on Sunday.

It said the man's friends helped to guide rescue teams to the scene and supported when needed.

Paramedics treated him before he was airlifted to hospital.

