The fire on the Rhigos mountain started at about 17:30 BST on Monday

Firefighters are battling two large grass fires on mountainsides, with strong winds causing them to spread quickly.

Crews are at blazes on Maerdy mountain, Rhondda Cynon Taff, where 88 hectares of the mountainside is well alight, and a 50-hectare fire in Rhigos.

The fire at Rhigos is about one mile long, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

One resident said the blaze was a "perfect ring of fire".

Rhian Grundy, whose house in Llywcoed, Aberdare, overlooks Rhigos mountain, said: "We saw the fire from the window in our house - it looked like it was in the area of the tower colliery on the Rhigos mountain.

"It started as a perfect ring of fire. Within 45 minutes - it went all the way to the top. Now you can see the orange lines like a claw going up to the top of the mountain."

Fire crews have also put out smaller blazes in Brynmenyn in Bridgend, Treharris in Merthyr Tydfil, Gilfach Goch in Rhondda Cynon Taff and Pontardawe in Neath Port Talbot.