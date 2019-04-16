A warning has been given to would-be sheep rescuers after a man was photographed climbing down cliffs to save a stricken ewe.

The incident, near Abereiddy, Pembrokeshire, happened on Saturday, when the rescuer climbed down a steep rock face to reach the animal.

RSPCA Cymru said it was glad both the man and sheep were safe.

A spokesman warned: "We would never encourage a member of the public to put themselves at risk."

It urged people to call the RSPCA or emergency services, who have specialist equipment, in such a situation.

"During our walk from Porthgain to Abereiddy, we were spectators to an amazing act of human kindness today," said Andrea Williams, who posted about the incident on Facebook.

"There were definitely some hand in mouth moments.

"The sheep I think was thankful, she appeared to co-operate but once released just trotted off none the worse for her experience."

It followed an operation last week, where 65 sheep were rescued from cliffs at Mathry, also in Pembrokeshire.

They had become scared by a dog and stuck, with rescuers spending 10 days completing what was described as "a long and difficult rescue".