The couple were found dead at their home in Bishops Walk, St Asaph

A "devoted" couple married for more than 50 years took their own lives because they did not want to live without each other, an inquest heard.

Howard and Jackie Titterton, aged 80 and 77, were found in their home in St Asaph, Denbighshire in November.

Mr Titterton had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017 and was later told no further treatment was available, the hearing heard.

Assistant coroner David Pojur gave a conclusion of suicide.

He said the couple were clearly "very devoted" and had given the decision to end their lives "some consideration" having written letters of explanation to their neighbours, close friends, and the police.

The letter said: "Neither one of us wishes to live without the other."

A statement read to the inquest in Ruthin from Mr Titterton's lifelong friend Anthony Jones, explained he and his wife had received a card in the post from Mrs Titterton on the day the couple were found dead.

It asked he say something "nice" about them at their funeral.

Mrs Titterton had written they had had a "great life together" and were still in love after 50 years of marriage.

In a letter to police, Mr Titterton described how he had had a "good life" but did not want to be a "nuisance" or cause a "bed block" in hospital.

The couple wrote they were both in agreement and "one had not persuaded the other", they added there was no third party involved.

Pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers said the cause of death for both was suffocation.