Arrest follows M4 Prince of Wales Bridge crash 'total carnage'
- 19 April 2019
A crash on the M4's Prince of Wales Bridge caused "total carnage", leading to significant hold-ups, police said.
The collision at about 06:00 BST caused three lanes to be shut across both carriageways for about three hours.
Few details have been released but Gwent Police said a driver had been arrested and the incident was related to suspected drink-driving.
The engine of one vehicle was "propelled into the opposite lanes", said a force tweet.
No serious injuries have been reported although paramedics were called to the scene.
Total carnage for the rush hour commuters this morning because of drink driving. How this didn't end in serious if not fatal injuries I don't know🤦♂️. Both carriageways had closures as the engine was propelled into the opposite lanes. Driver arrested. Thanks for your patience pic.twitter.com/IA0B095EcP— Area Support East (@gpasueast) April 19, 2019
