Murder arrest after man, 48, dies in Clydach, Swansea
- 18 April 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident near Swansea.
Emergency services were called to Gellionnen Road, Clydach, at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday and the area has remained sealed off.
South Wales Police said the victim was a 48-year-old man from the area.
A 47-year-old man was being held in custody and detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.