Image copyright Other Image caption Rebecca Aylward was found face-down in woodland near Bridgend

The mother of a teenage girl who was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend has had a private letter of apology from The Sun over a story it published.

Rebecca Aylward, 15, died after Joshua Davies lured her to woods near Aberkenfig, Bridgend, and attacked her with a rock in October 2010.

Davies was jailed for 14 years, but only confessed in September 2017.

The newspaper ran a story on its website in September 2018 on Davies launching a bid for early release.

Rebecca's mother Sonia Oatley complained to the press regulator Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), arguing the article was inaccurate and had quoted a conversation she had with a Sun reporter without permission, attributing her words to a "family source".

The Sun did not accept it had breached the editor's code, and Ipso did not find in Ms Oatley's favour.

Instead, the complaint was resolved after The Sun offered to amend its online article, write to Ms Oatley, and donate to a foundation set up in her daughter's memory.

Image copyright Other Image caption Joshua Davies was convicted of murder after a four-week trial in 2011

During the trial, which took place in 2011, Swansea Crown Court heard Davies had bragged he was going to kill the 15-year-old to friends, who said they would buy him a cooked breakfast if he committed the murder.

Witnesses also said he had giggled when asked where Rebecca was shortly after killing her.