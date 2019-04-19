Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Keith Cass said his funeral would include a comedian, a band and dancing

A cancer campaigner who sold tickets to his own funeral in order to raise more money for charity has died.

Keith Cass, 72, from Cardiff, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006, organised his "best and most different funeral" to raise £500,000.

Mr Cass died on Thursday night after the cancer spread to his bones.

His family posted a statement on the Facebook page of Mr Cass's charity the Red Sock Campaign saying "his valiant fight has sadly come to an end".

They added: "We would like to thank all of you who have reached out to Dad during these past difficult weeks; each and every message of support was a source of strength and reassurance to him.

"His tireless efforts to raise awareness and support others through the Red Sock Campaign will forever be remembered, and the important work on this will continue as part of his legacy."

Image copyright Gale Jolly/Geograph Image caption Mr Cass's funeral will take place at the Manor Parc Hotel near Thornhill, Cardiff

Mr Cass's plans for his funeral involved 500 tickets to his funeral of different prices, with catering varying from lobster and champagne to beer and crisps.

Speaking in December when he released the tickets, the retired businessman said: "I remember when I was diagnosed and I thought that my time was up. I thought my life had gone.

"My thoughts were that I would never see another birthday and never see another Christmas. My three-year-old grandson will not remember me.

"But really it was just beginning."

Mr Cass was also awarded an MBE by Prince Charles for his work with the Red Sock Foundation, which he set up in 2007.