A Cardiff golf club has appointed a female captain for the first time in its 117-year history.

Michelle Griffiths is currently vice-captain and head of the social committee but she will take up the new role at Radyr Golf Club in January.

"Attitudes are finally changing towards women's participation in golf," said Ms Griffiths.

"There is still a way to go but I believe we are moving in the right direction."

Ms Griffiths said it was a "privilege beyond words" to have been appointed to the role at the club which is believed to be the oldest in the Welsh capital, having been established in 1902.

"I was extremely humbled and thrilled to be asked," she said.

Club manager Stuart Finlay said the appointment was "very significant".

"The industry has recognised that it has to change in order to attract more females into golf," he said.

"Golf has been a male-dominated sport for a number of years but the introduction of the women in golf charter, along with the efforts of the governing bodies to develop and advocate beginner programmes in Wales, is having an impact.

"There is still work to do but the club is committed to developing female involvement in golf which starts with Michelle's appointment."