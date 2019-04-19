Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in a remote location off South Stack Road

A 74-year-old man has suffered "significant life-threatening injuries" after being shot with a crossbow.

It happened outside his home in a remote area near South Stack Road in Holyhead, Anglesey, in the early hours.

North Wales Police said the victim was trying to fix a satellite dish on his home when he was hit with the bolt.

He managed to get back inside and raised the alarm at about 00:30 BST on Friday and remains in a critical condition at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Hospital staff alerted police at 02:45 after a medical examination showed the man had suffered injuries consistent with being shot with a crossbow, police said.

Det Ch Insp Brian Kearney said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to establish the circumstances behind this incident.

"A number of inquiries are under way involving detectives from CID, the local policing teams and crime scene investigation.

"This is a highly unusual incident for this area and we are determined to find whoever was responsible for this as a matter of urgency."

Police are trying to find anyone who saw anything suspicious near the junction of Porthdafarch Road and Plas Road between 18:00 on Thursday and 04:00 on Friday.