Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The family of Frederic Pallade are being supported by specially-trained officers

A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident near Swansea.

Frederic Pallade, 48, was found dead when emergency services were called to Gellionnen Road, Clydach, on Wednesday evening.

He was a French national who had lived in Swansea for many years, South Wales Police said.

A Clydach man is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Saturday, officers said.

Mr Pallade's family have been informed of his death and are being supported by specially-trained officers from South Wales Police's major crime investigation team.

Det Ch Insp Paul Giess said: "We are grateful to the community for their support while we continue this investigation, and I would like to reassure them that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."